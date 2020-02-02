Look: Travis Kelce's hot TV star girlfriend Kayla Nicole is a stunner

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is one of the most entertaining personalities in the NFL, so it’s only fitting that his better half would be just as charismatic.
Sure enough, she is.
Kelce has been dating beautiful TV star Kayla Nicole. She’s known for hosting a variety of shows across a number of different channels, including BET and All Def Digital. Nicole has also done some stuff for the NBA as well.
Chiefs fans have seen her at a few games — tailgating beforehand, as well as watching from the stands. But just in case you haven’t seen her, here are some photos of her and Kelce.
View this post on Instagram
Woke up next to an AFC champ this morning!!!! ❤️💛 Few things more satisfying than watching the man you love achieve his dreams. Trav, (you’re sitting next to me so don’t make this weird lol) – your dedication, resilience and heart for this game is unmatched. You are truly reaping the fruit of your labor and I’m just thankful I get to witness. I dream bigger because of you baby. One step closer!
View this post on Instagram
I’ve loved you for three birthdays now, and quite frankly I want them all. Lol Happy 30th baby!!! It’s hard to put into words just how much I love you but I hope every last surprise this weekend helped me paint that picture a little more clearly. Here’s to 30 more and 30 after that. 🧡
