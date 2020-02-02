Mahomes wins Super Bowl, named MVP

All the media talking heads, analysts, and experts were right, this was a Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl, and he delivered when it mattered most.

After a rough first three quarters that saw Mahomes score on a rushing touchdown and fire off two interceptions, Mahomes got rolling. Down 10 points with under nine minutes to play, Mahomes connected for a 40-yard bomb on 3rd and 15, with 49ers Deforest Buckner breathing down his neck.

From that moment on, the Chiefs outscored the 49ers 21-0 en-route to a 31-20 Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes shredded the 49ers defense in the 4th quarter, throwing for nearly as many yards in the quarter alone as he did for the entire game. His first touchdown pass pulled Kansas City to within three points, and his second gave them the lead for good.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, and rightfully so.

Congrats to Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, and the Kansas City Chiefs on bringing home the Lombardi Trophy.