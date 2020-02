Super Bowl Sunday Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern



Bundesliga

Matchday 20

1. FC Köln vs. SC Freiburg — FS1/TUDN, 9:25 a.m.

SC Paderborn 07 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS2, 11:55 a.m.

Bundesliga Matchday — FS1, 9 a.m.

Liga Alemaña en 25 — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights II — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Cats

Kitten Bowl VII — Hallmark Channel, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Miami (FL) at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Iona at Manhattan — ESPN+, noon

Georgetown at St. John’s — CBS, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa — FS1, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Duquense — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Canisius — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — FS1, 3 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s

Iowa at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Northwestern at Penn State — BTN+, noon

Duquense at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, noon

South Florida at Cincinnati — ESPNU, noon

Wake Forest at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

College of Charleston at Hofstra — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas — Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Towson at Delaware — SNY/FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Dayton at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Northeastern — NESN/FloHoops, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

USC at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska — BTN+, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois — BTN+, 3 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Drake — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Bradley at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Illinois at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Wisconsin at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Dogs

Puppy Bowl XVI: Bigger, Badder, Fluffier — Animal Planet, 2:56 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl — Animal Planet, 7 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: Training Camp Confidential — Animal Planet, 8 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: We Love Puppies — Animal Planet, 9 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: Where Are They Now? — Animal Planet, 10 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: Stars to the Rescue — Animal Planet, 11 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: The Best of Kitty Halftime — Animal Planet, noon

Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: The Dog Bowl III — Animal Planet, 12:57 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XVI: Kitty Halftime Dress Rehearsal — Animal Planet, 1:56 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XVI Pre-Game Show — Animal Planet, 1:58 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Burnley vs. Arsenal — NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Saudi International, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 22

SD Eibar vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 7:50 a.m.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports, 9:55 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Levante UD — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, noon

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Detroit — TSN5/Altitude/Fox Sports Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston — ABC, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN1/TSN4, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LIV, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Fox, 6:30 p.m. (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews//Chris Myers//Mike Pereira (rules analyst))

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Road to the Super Bowl — Fox, noon

Super Bowl Kickoff Show — Fox, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV on Fox Pregame — Fox, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Game Center — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV on Fox Postgame — Fox, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Game of the Week, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Ohio, 2 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes — ESPN+/Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/Fox Sports Carolinas, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos: Best of the First Half — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Châteauguay, Quebec –Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: Columbus at Montreal/Vancouver at Carolina bonus coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Elite Youth — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s Final: Dominic Thiem vs. Novak Djokovic — ESPN, 3:30 a.m.