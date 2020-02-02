Watch Patrick Mahomes' insane Team USA baseball highlights video

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL world by storm, quickly rising to the top of the ranks, and looking to be the best signal-caller in the league, even in only his third season at the professional level.

Mahomes is a dual-threat quarterback who can beat teams with both his arm and his legs, and he sees the field extremely well. What’s remarkable, though, is how good he’s already become at reading opposing defenses, likely due to his football IQ, and the time he’s spent with head coach and offensive guru Andy Reid.

It’s incredible watching Mahomes use a variety of arm angles to fit the ball into seemingly-nonexistent windows, and the reason for that stems from his baseball career. Mahomes even pitched for Team USA baseball, and you can watch his best highlights below.

.@PatrickMahomes used to BRING IT on the mound back in the day. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fr9if4r6u4 — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) February 1, 2020

He can really sling it.