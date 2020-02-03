Chiefs fan hilariously lights himself on fire in epic celebration fail (Video)

The Chiefs pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history in Super Bowl LIV, and one particular fan went a bit overboard celebrating.
Kansas City became the first team in NFL history to come back from double-digit deficits in three or more playoff games. They trailed 20-10 in the fourth quarter of this game, but kept fighting, and complete the second-biggest comeback in NFL Playoffs history (with the Patriots’ 28-3 come-from-behind win against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, in a game that Kyle Shanahan was calling the plays, coincidentally).
As such, it was cause for celebration, and that’s what a Chiefs fan did — attempting to light a piece of clothing on fire. Unfortunately, he ended up lighting HIMSELF on fire, as you can see below.
Welp — that backfired in a big way.
