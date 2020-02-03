Fighters of the Week

1. Murodjon Akhmadaliev: The new WBA Super and IBF World Junior Featherweight champion after pulling a split-decision upset over Daniel Roman on Thursday’s huge DAZN card.

2. Joseph Diaz: The former featherweight world champion is now a world champ at junior lightweight after dethroning Tevin Farmer on his fifth defense.

3. Demetrius Andrade: Took care of business and held sway with a TKO win over woefully overmatched Luke Keeler, calling out Billy Joe Saunders afterwards in the main event of Thursday’s huge DAZN card from Miami.

4. Ilunga Makabu: Claimed the vacant WBC Cruiserweight championship that Oleksandr Usyk left to go pursue heavyweight after defeating Michal Cieslak in the Congo.

5. Roberto Abreu: And Cyborg hath done it. Abreu came out the victor in a monster eight-man tournament to claim the KASAI Pro heavyweight championship, shutting out Lucas Barbosa in the finals.

6. Joshua Pacio: Escaped Pasay with his ONE Strawweight championship after edging out Alex Silva by split-decision in the main event of ONE: Fire & Fury.

7. Vincenzo Joseph: Alex Marinelli made a real hard charge late, but Joseph held on and claimed a 7-5 win over his #2-ranked opponent so keep his #1 ranking in front of a rabid Hawkeye crowd.

8. Michael Kemerer: Took down #1-ranked Mark Hall 11-6 to aide the Iowa Hawkeyes taking down Penn State on Friday night.

9. Sarah Mahfoud: Is the new interim IBF Female Featherweight champ, and with Jennifer Han on her way back from maternity leave, let’s unify those belts. She’s only less than three years into her pro career that she started when she was 27 and is now a world champ.

10. Yordenis Ugas: Took care of business against a extremely unworthy Mike Dallas Jr. in the main event of PBC on FS1 on Saturday night.

11. Michel Rivera: Claimed a secondary WBC lightweight title in the co-main of PBC on FS1 with a tenth-round TKO over Fidel Maldonado. I love fighters that go for title round finishes. Heart of a killer!

12. Ruben Villa: Stayed undefeated with a UD over Alexei Collado, retaining his secondary WBO featherweight strap in the main event on Friday’s ShoBox card.

13. James Gonzalez: Torqued Pat Sabatini’s arm until it damned-near popped off, earning a first-round TKO and the CFFC featherweight championship.

14. Jamall Emmers: No titles were on the line, but Emmers still made an impact with a main event submission over Rafael Barbosa at Legacy Fighting Alliance’s 81st event on UFC Fight Pass.

t15. Kyle Daukaus: Remained undefeated and defended his CFFC Middleweight championship with a D’arce choke in the second-round in the co-main of CFFC 81 on Fight Pass.

t15. Clay Collard: One of the highlights of the weekend was the continuing story of Clay Collard, he of a 1-3 record in the UFC’s featherweight division before his release, traded in the cage for the ring, and thus far, this scrappy Utahan has become kryptonite for every up-and-comer.