How to Watch Your Favorite NFL Games?

Why do we love the NFL? To be honest, out of all the four American Professional Leagues, the NFL commands the most respect for most of us as it is the most efficiently run league. Undoubtedly, it has the most stupefying athletic players and no one in the world matches the standards set by this league.

However, with all the hype of your favorite team in the neighborhood, you certainly don’t want to miss a game. It is frustrating when you have to look for the channel featuring your game while the match is way beyond the kick-off.

In order to make your life easier and save you the pain of navigating around the channels, we came up with a guide including all the ways you can watch NFL games. No matter you have Spectrum, Mediacom, or Cox Cable, we have got you covered!

COX Cable TV

Cox is one of the largest cable TV providers in the US. They have plenty of services to offer besides TV, including the internet, landline, and home security. They have services in more than 18 states and if you are the lucky ones, you can sign-up for the services on promotional rates and discounts. With Cox Cable deals, you can sign up for NFL Redzone and the NFL Network. This add-on will help you stream all the NFL matches on the go. In addition, Cox Cable Packages come with ESPN, and Fox Sports featuring all the action from NFL. With the accessibility offered by the Contour services, you can skip the navigation between different channels. Cox Cable will cover you for NFL and all other premier sports leagues.

PlayStation Vue

Before jumping to any conclusions, we need to clarify that you don’t need a PS3 or PS4 to watch PlayStation Vue. You can stream it on any device including your Smart TVs and smartphones. All you need is to have a good Wi-Fi reception and the PlayStation Vue will be the stuff of your NFL dreams.

The plans they cover offer the spontaneity of a streaming service and you get NFL Network, ESPN, and CBS, everything with no contract whatsoever. All of this at only $54.99 a month. On top of that, you get unlimited DVR service so that you can relive all the highlights.

CBS All access

This is arguably the cheapest way for the cable customers to stream NFL games. The CBS All-access allows you to stream a live feed of your local CBS Sports Channel. This feature is available for your smartphones, all the streaming services, and gaming consoles. This works best if you travel a lot and don’t want to miss any game, everything at the convenience of your smartphone.

Sling TV

Sling TV, comparatively, is another economical streaming service that offers a lot of promotions so that you can watch NFL games at ease. Sling TV comes with a 10 hours DVR storage free so that you can record all the action-packed games.

Hulu

Hulu subscription offers all the channels you need to watch the NFL games including CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN. However, there is one drawback, as you don’t get the NFL Network. It is an excellent choice for general audiences as it covers all the popular news and entertainment channels. You get access to an on-demand feature as well that lets you watch all sorts of content available in the library.

HD Antenna

If you go crazy every Sunday when your home team is playing, HD Antenna might be the best solution for you. The general perception of an antenna is a large foil-covered stick with bunny ears. A lot has changed and now they are smaller, lighter, and fit behind your TV. These are surprisingly affordable and very easy to install. You just have to pay a one-time fee of $29.99 and it will broadcast all the games of your home team in high-definition. Most importantly, with the one-time fee, it beats out the monthly fee of all the streaming and cable services.



Final Verdict!

There are many factors to consider while making this choice. Do thorough research on the prices, contracts, and benefits offered because you don’t want to miss any of your favorite games.