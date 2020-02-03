Kyle Shanahan, Kyle Juszczyk had a blast dancing to Lil Wayne at Super Bowl party (Video)

The San Francisco 49ers were on the wrong side of the second-biggest loss in Super Bowl history, but that didn’t stop them from getting it in after the game.
San Francisco saw a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead evaporate in a number of minutes, as Kansas City scored them 21-0 in the final stanza of Super Bowl LIV.
The 49ers eventually gathered themselves after the loss, though, and they took to American Airlines Arena, where their official after-party was held.
That’s where head coach Kyle Shanahan and fullback Kyle Juszczyk enjoyed Lil Wayne — so much so that they busted out some dance moves.
The 49ers danced away the loss, it seems.
