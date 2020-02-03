Lakers

LeBron James explains plan to honor Gianna Bryant with All-Star Game jersey

By February 3, 2020

This year’s NBA All-Star Game figures to have a different feel, with Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, likely to be honored in a number of different ways.

The league will clearly look to do so before, during and possibly even after the game, and its players are apparently on track to do the same.

LeBron James plans to honor Gianna Bryant by wearing a No. 2 jersey — the same number Gianna wore for her youth basketball team.

In case you were wondering, Zhuri is the name of James’ daughter.

