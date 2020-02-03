Look: Nick Bosa has a sad cry on bench, seen in tears after emotional Super Bowl loss

49ers stud pass-rusher Nick Bosa was a force to be reckoned with during the first three quarters of the game, but the Chiefs made adjustments to their protection scheme, and it resulted in him being seen in tears after Super Bowl LIV came to a close.

Bosa finished the 31-20 loss with five tackles and one key strip-sack, which forced a fumble. He had a number of pressures on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well, which clearly affected some of the 2018 MVP’s throws.

But the 49ers got outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter, and even though they were 95.2 -percent favorites to win during that particular stanza at one point, the Chiefs emerged victorious. The result was Bosa seen crying on the bench, as you can see below.

Gotta feel for the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, who was named Defensive Rookie of the Year just yesterday at NFL Honors.