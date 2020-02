Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Countdown: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside Wilder vs. Fury II: Part 1 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Inside Wilder vs. Fury II: Part 2 — ESPN2, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

Lafayette at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Texas at Kansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Indiana at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Oregon at UConn — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Beanpot Tournament

Semifinals, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Northeastern vs. Harvard — NHL Network/NESN, 5 p.m.

Boston College vs. Boston University — NHL Network/NESN, 8 p.m.

2020 Beanpot Preview Show — NESN, 4:30 p.m.

Beanpot Face-Off Live — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying

Group A, BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX

Panama vs. Haiti — FS2, 6 p.m.

United States vs. Costa Rica — TUDN, 8:20 p.m./FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Bryson DeChambeau-Muscle Activation — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

Rivalry Series, Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Canada vs. United States — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Unlocking Victory: UFC 247 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Indiana — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Cleveland — MSG Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte — Fox Spots Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBA TV/TSN1/TSN5/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Arizona/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports North/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/TSN5/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Great Brady Heist — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at New York Rangers — ESPN+/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto — ESPN+/Fox Sports Florida/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBCSN/Sportsnet/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Network Ice Time: Best of All-Star Weekend — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The NHL All-Decade Show: Episode 1 — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Ligue 1-Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Weekend Winners — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Magisterial — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Córdoba Open, Estadio Mario A Kempes, Córdoba, Argentina

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.