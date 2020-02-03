Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

By February 3, 2020

By: |

Feb 2, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) brings the ball up court during overtime against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Detroit)

39 points, 16-23 FG, 6-7 FT, 1 3PT, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Quite the statline to still end up on the losing end of the game.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

29s

MMA 29s ago

  So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how?  Time to prove it. We present to you (…)

More Hoops Manifesto
Home