Patrick Mahomes celebrates Super Bowl win at Disneyland parade (Video)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t just being a prisoner of the moment after winning Super Bowl LIV MVP, as he made good on his promise regarding how he was going to celebrate Sunday’s epic win over the 49ers.

Mahomes partied with his teammates after the big game, as he was seen on stage drawing “MVP” chants.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes draws MVP chants at Super Bowl after-party from #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ZWwXM0aia4 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 3, 2020

Roughly 12 hours later, though, he was out of the party zone. Instead, he made his way to Disneyland, which is exactly what he said he was going to do.

Not only that, he was even in the parade — alongside Mickey Mouse.

Video: Chiefs QB and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes enjoys the celebration parade at Disney World after Sunday’s win over the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/948W0xnnF2 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 3, 2020

Gotta love it.