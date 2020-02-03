The Brightest New Stars of Men’s Tennis in 2020

The past decade of men’s tennis has been dominated by the three names – Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal. The so-called ‘Big Three’ have had such a stranglehold on tennis, that it has been hard to imagine anybody breaking through.

But time will catch up with these stars sooner or later. Federer is 38-years old, 32-year old Djokovic has suffered numerous long injuries, and 33-year old Nadal will be thinking about how he approaches the twilight of his career.

So who will be the new generation of male tennis stars to replace these iconic players? We recently saw the 26-year old Dominic Thiem beating Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open.

Such is the promise of some even younger players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Denis Shapovalov and Alexander Zverev in Grand Slam tournaments like the Australian Open and the US Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

At just 21-years of age, Stefanos Tsitsipas has already achieved the commendable feat of being the highest-ranked Greek tennis player of all-time, and is currently the reigning champion of the ATP Finals.

From claiming his first title at the Stockholm Open in 2018 to his semi-final place at the 2019 Australian Open, Tsitsipas has always managed to show a level of tennis skill beyond his years. He seems equally comfortable on the grass courts of Wimbledon as he does the clay courts that mirror the hard surfaces he practiced on as a youngster in Greece.

Some critics have stated that Tsitsipas has a tendency to overthink and make too many unforced errors. Plus his recent mid-match meltdown in the ATP Cup has shown that Tsitsipas will need to work on his temperament if he hopes to emulate the on-court calmness of legends like Roger Federer. But all of the indications are that Tsitsipas is going to be a big name in men’s tennis in the years to come.

Denis Shapovalov

The Canadian player Denis Shapovalov is another rising star on today’s men’s tennis scene. Not only is the 20-year old the youngest player to be in the top 30 rankings since 2005, but he’s also had a strong run of form in doubles tournaments as was seen in the 2019 Mercedes Cup.

In fact, 2019 was something of a breakthrough year for Shapovalov. He made strong progress through the Australian Open before being dispatched by Novak Djokovic, and he claimed his first ATP title through his Stockholm Open win over Filip Krajinovic.

While Novak Djokovic once again defeated him in the finals of the Paris Rolex Masters, his seemingly effortless performance helped Canada make their first ever final of the Davis Cup.

Shapovalov will have been disappointed by first-round exit at the hands of Marton Fucsovics in this year’s Australian Open. Still, hopes are high that he will learn from this experience for the remainder of 2020.

Alexander Zverev

This German star might be a very familiar name to all tennis fans, but it’s important to remember that Alexander Zverev is still only 22-years old. He leaped to fame by beating Roger Federer at the 2016 Halle Open.

But this wasn’t just a fluke as Zverev built on the result by winning the 2018 ATP Finals, and both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have marked Zverev out as a real star for the future. While 2019 saw the young player having mixed form that was put down to disputes with his former agent, he’s managed to overcome setbacks such as a first-round defeat at Wimbledon.

Zverev built on strong results at the 2019 Shanghai Masters and the ATP Finals, and claimed his first Grand Slam semi-final at this year’s Australian Open. All of which shows that this German star is clearly building for the future.