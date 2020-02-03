The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Clay Collard over Raymond Guajardo
Notable New Champions:
- WBO NABO Featherweight Champion: Pedro Marquez Medina
- WBO Latino Junior Flyweight Champion: Israel Vazquez
- WBC World Cruiserweight Champion: Ilunga Makabu
- Interim IBF World Female Featherweight Champion: Sarah Mahfoud
- WBO European Junior Featherweight Champion: David Oliver Joyce
- WBC Continental Americas Lightweight Champion: Michel Rivera
- KASAI Pro Heavyweight Champion: Roberto Abreu
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Featherweight Champion: James Gonzalez
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Stale Beef: We’re still not goddamned over this feud. After Jake Paul’s sham boxing win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, he called out his brother’s nemesis KSI, whom Logan wasted two fights’ worth of our time for. So we’re still contuining to the feud to the delight of, I don’t know, somebody.
- CLAY COLLARD, PROSPECT CRUSHER: One of the highlights of the weekend was the continuing story of Clay Collard, he of a 1-3 record in the UFC’s featherweight division before his release, traded in the cage for the ring, and thus far, this scrappy Utahan has become kryptonite for every up-and-comer.
- Uzbekistan is in the House: Before his bout with Daniel Roman, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, the 2016 Olympic bronze-medalist had only seven professional fights and was only less than two years into his pro career. After Thursday, he’s now a double world-champion, defeating Roman by split-decision and walking out of the Meridian with the WBA (Super), and IBF world junior featherweight championships.
