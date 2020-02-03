WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Results (2/3): Brock Lesnar's 'Super ShowDown' Opponent Revealed, More

Monday Night Raw kicked off with Randy Orton. The audience engulfed him in boos as he silently etched the ring before slowly climbing the lower turnbuckle like usual. When he finally grabbed the microphone, Orton said he owed everyone an explanation. However, the fans grew even louder with boos and chants for Edge. After a few minutes of loud reactions, Randy Orton said he “can’t do this” and walked away.

Liv Morgran vs. Lana is scheduled next. Morgan attacked Lana early and knocked her down. Lana faked a wrist injury, keeping Morgan at bay. However, Lana got the upper hand. It didn’t last long for Morgan picked up a quick win.

After the match, Ruby Riott made her return. With a smile on her face, it looked as though she came to congratulate her friend. However, Riott attacked Morgan, leaving Lana to pick up the pieces and attacked Morgan as well.

Drew McIntyre defeated Mojo Rawley via the Claymore Kick

Before the match, Drew told Mojo he will Claymore Kick his head off three seconds after he lays the mic down.

Drew says Brock knows that he is a threat. At WrestleMania he is going to kick off that “over sized” head and finally become WWE champion.

Three seconds later, he Claymore kicked Mojo to win the match.

Buddy Murphy and AOP are asked what their strategy is to beat Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders. Murphy said as far as he’s concerned, they have already won. Seth Rollins shooed them away, saying he’s “got this”. He says he will win the triple threat match tonight and he will face Brock Lesnar at Super Showdown.

Buddy Murphy and AOP defeated Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders

In an elimination tag team match, Murphy and AOP were able to eliminate the Viking Raiders with the help of Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens was left alone, but was able to eliminate both Murphy and Akam. However, Rezar was able to take care of Owens with a few spine busters.

Ricochet is asked what it means to have the opportunity to challenge for the WWE championship. He says he has been dreaming of this since a kid. He says he will have to dig deep to win since he isn’t big like Lashley or has a gang like Rollins.

Aleister Black defeated Eric Young via Black Mass

Black picked off EY with a quick win. After the match, Black grabbed a mic. Black says he thinks anyone should be able to be whoever they want to be. He says it inspires competition. Black says when he comes for them, he wants everyone to know that it was done by a man who was told he could be whatever he wanted to be.

Humberto Carrillo came out, ready for a match. To his shock, his cousin and former crusierweight champion Angel Garza came out with Zelina Vega. Vega says when you mess with her business, she will humiliate you. Therefore that is why she has brought out Garza. Angel Garza says that he is the leader of their family and that Carrillo is an embarrassment to all Latinos. Carrillo tries to answer in Spanish, but Garza attacks Carrillo. Vega pulls up the mat on the outside to reveal the concrete floor. Before he can drive Carrillo’s head into the hard floor, Rey Mysterio comes out for the save.

Rey Mysterio won against Angel Garza via disqualification

After a grueling back and forth match, Garza DDT’d Mysterio on the concrete floor, calling for a disqualification.

Charlotte Flair made her entrance in order to make her decision on who she will face at WrestleMania. She says she has had all the gold. She’s beaten Becky and Bayley both. NXT champion Rhea Ripley interrupted. Ripley reminds Charlotte that she hasn’t beaten her. In fact, Ripley has beaten Charlotte. Ripley dares Charlotte to challenge for her NXT title. Flair leaves without a word.

Bobby Lashley says he will finally do what he was meant to do when he returned to WWE. He will win the triple threat match tonight, beat Lesnar at Super Showdown, and go on to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania as WWE champion.

Asuka defeated Natalya via the Asuka Lock

After the match, Auska calls out Becky Lynch asking for a rematch for the Raw women’s championship. Becky answers and agrees to give Asuka her match. Kairi Sane tries to attack her, but Becky kicks her and throws her out.

Seth Rollins makes his entrance for the triple threat match. Rollins takes the mic and says that he is going to overthrow Brock Lesnar once again. This time it won’t be for himself or the people, it will be for the greater good.

Ricochet defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley via the 630

During the match, AOP and Buddy Murphy tried to interfere on Rollins’ behalf. Kevin Owens and Ivar of the Viking Raiders cleared them out and dragged them backstage.

After the match, Brock Lesnar rushed to the ring to deliver the F-5 to Ricochet to close the show.