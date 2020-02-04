Fight of the Day: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Mach Sakurai

Combat

Date: December 31, 2008
Card: Dynamite!! 2008
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan

 

 

