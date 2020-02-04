Ja Morant fires back at Steph Curry over Andre Iguodala support

Andre Iguodala has made it quite clear that he does not want to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, and apparently, they don’t want him, either.

Iggy has stated that he plans to sit out the season, rather then play in games, unless the team agrees to trade him before the deadline.

In response, the Grizzlies players have been sending a “good riddance” message, with Dillon Brooks really going into detail about it. Teammate Ja Morant echoed that sentiment as well.

That resulted in Warriors superstar Steph Curry coming to the support of his former teammate, which he did with this tweet.

AND NOW STEPH CHIMING IN: pic.twitter.com/fhxnREa48u — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 4, 2020

Morant fired back with this in response.

There’s never a dull day in the NBA, that’s for sure.