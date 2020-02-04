MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 4/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Domingo Pilarte (8-2) vs Journey Newson (7-2) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Andre Ewell (15-6) vs Jonathan Martinez (11-2) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Alex Morono (17-5) vs Kalinn Williams (9-1) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Austin Lingo (7-0) vs Youssef Zalal (7-2) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Loma Lookboonmee (4-1) vs Hannah Goldy (5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)

Maki Pitolo (12-5) vs Takashi Sato (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)

Felicia Spencer (7-1) vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos (6-3) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th

Luis Pena (7-2) vs Alex Munoz (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29th

Rodolfo Vieira (6-0) vs Saparbek Safarov (9-2) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Mark Madsen (9-0) vs Austin Hubbard (11-3) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Kevin Lee (18-5) vs Charles Oliveira (28-8, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th

Francisco Trinaldo (24-7) vs John Makdessi (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th

Randy Costa (5-1) vs Martin Day (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Punahele Soriano (7-0) vs Eric Spicely (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Aspen Ladd (9-1) vs Julianna Pena (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Rose Namajunas (9-4) vs Jessica Andrade (20-7) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Gian Villante (17-11) vs Ben Rothwell (37-12) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Bellator

Featherweight Championship: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (30-4) vs Pedro Carvalho (11-3) – Bellator 241 – Mar 13th

ONE Championship

Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (18-3) vs Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) – ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties – Apr 11th

