NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Elfrid Payton

February 4, 2020

Feb 3, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (right) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Elfrid Payton – New York (vs Cleveland)

17 points, 8-17 FG, 1-3 FT, 11 rebounds, 15 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal

15 assists and only one turnover are the numbers that pop off the page.

 

