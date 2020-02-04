Travis Kelce pours beer off Lombardi Trophy to drink like a boss (Video)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce used an unorthodox way to participate in one of America’s favorite activities in celebration of the team’s epic win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Kelce has made it clear that he enjoys beer over the years, being seen chugging a few at a number of different events, so it wasn’t surprising when that’s how he celebrated the teams’ momentous victory.

What was, though, was the way he did it on the team plane. Kelce poured beer off the Lombardi Trophy, then drank from it like an ice luge.

Travis Kelce doesn't need cups. He just pours beer right off the Lombardi Trophy as if it were an ice luge. Serious #Squadgoals on the #Chiefs team plane here! pic.twitter.com/cNpkG17iZM — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 4, 2020

That’s how it’s done.