Alexander Ovechkin celebrates player of the month honors with 28th career hat trick

This has been quite the time for the most prolific scorer in the National Hockey League at the moment, (and possibly soon to be ever). On Tuesday, Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin registered his 28th career hat trick as the Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

It was the way that Ovechkin had his hat trick on Tuesday which was clearly spectacular. The Capitals were trailing 2-1 with six minutes and 10 seconds left when Ovechkin took over. He tied the game at two from T.J. Oshie of Everett, WA at 13:50 of the third period. Ovechkin then put the Capitals up 3-2 from John Carlson of Natick, MA with exactly five minutes left in the game. Then with 1:46 left in the game, Ovechkin gave the Capitals insurance with a key empty netter from Carlson and the 4-2 Washington win.

This was also Ovechkin’s fourth hat trick this season. He previously scored thrice in a game on November 30 in a 5-2 Capitals win over the Detroit Red Wings, on January 16 in a 5-2 Capitals win over the New Jersey Devils and on January 18 in a 6-4 Capitals win over the New York Islanders.

On the season, Ovechkin now has a NHL leading 40 goals and 249 shots. In 53 games, he has 17 assists, 57 points, is a -8, 26 penalty minutes, 17 power play points, one faceoff win, 20 blocked shots, 139 hits, 24 takeaways and 37 giveaways.

On Saturday, Ovechkin was named the NHL’s first star of the month for January. It was the seventh time he has received that honor as he was also the NHL first star of the month in January, March and November of 2008, January of 2010, April of 2013 and January of 2015. In 10 games this past month, Ovechkin had 13 goals and two assists for 15 points.

The Capitals currently lead the NHL with 77 points. They have one more point than the Boston Bruins.