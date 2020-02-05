Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Feb 5/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 529 2 2 Darrion Caldwell 272 3 3 Emmanuel Sanchez 171.5 4 4 Eduardo Dantas 140 5 6 A.J. McKee 130.5 6 7 Daniel Straus 125 7 5 Adam Borics 123.5 8 9 Juan Archuleta 91 9 12 Daniel Weichel 84 10 10 Daniel Carey 81 11 8 Derek Campos 79 12 11 Henry Corrales 77.5 13 14 Leandro Higo 76 13 14 Shawn Bunch 76 15 21 Aaron Pico 74.5 16 13 Tywan Claxton 74 17 16 Hyder Amil 62.5 18 17 Gaston Bolanos 61.5 19 18 Pedro Carvalho 60.5 20 19 Cris Lencioni 57.5 21 22 Jay-Jay Wilson 51.5 22 23 Weber Almeida 47.5 23 33 AJ Agazarm 44.5 24 27 Jeremiah Labiano 36.5 25 28 John Teixeira 35.5 26 26 Sam Sicilia 35 27 29 Dylan Logan 32.5 28 30 Pat Curran 31.5 29 31 Adil Benjilany 31 30 NR Ciaran Clarke 30 31 32 Richie Smullen 29.5 32 34 Brandon Laroco 27 33 NR Aiden Lee 25 33 NR Ilias Bulaid 25 35 35 Ignacio Ortiz 24.5 36 36 George Courtney 22.5 36 36 James Bennett 22.5 38 36 Adel Altamimi 20 39 NR Frans Mlambo 19 40 39 Nathan Rose 16 41 40 Lucas Brennan 14.5 42 NR Robert Whiteford 12 43 NR Salim Mukhidinov 10 44 41 Kai Kamaka III 9.5 45 41 John Beneduce 5 45 41 Peter Ishiguro 5 47 44 Saul Rogers 4.5 48 45 Adam Gustab 0 48 NR Damian Frankiewicz 0 48 45 Daniel Crawford 0 48 45 Elias Anderson 0 48 45 Jacob Landin 0 48 NR Jamese Taylor 0 48 NR Kevin Croom 0 48 45 Mario Navarro 0 48 NR Ranjeet Baria 0 48 45 Spencer Higa 0 48 45 Thomas Lopez 0 48 45 Tom Mearns 0

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

