Chiefs fan falls out of tree celebrating at Super Bowl victory parade (Video)

Fans went nuts celebrating at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday — although a few of them crossed the line while doing so.

Chiefs Kingdom packed the streets in downtown Kansas City, and gathered in front of Union Station, where the stage was set up. There was plenty of drinking, dancing and celebrating.

One particular fan appeared to do just a bit too much of those things, though, when he climbed a tree — turning some heads in doing so, as his pants were sagging. Unfortunately for him, he later slipped and fell out of the tree, which drew quite the reaction from the fans that were watching.

Yooo this #Chiefs fan fell out of a tree celebrating, as #ChiefsKingdom watched from below😂😂☠️☠️☠️pic.twitter.com/AdOg3aQh4Y — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 5, 2020

The good news is that he seemed to be OK afterward.

Ouch.