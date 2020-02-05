Jimmy Garoppolo believes Super Bowl loss will motivate him to 'come back better'

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was abysmal in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, and his poor play may have cost his team a title.

Garoppolo completed only three of 11 passes he attempted in the game’s final stanza, for a paltry 2.8 quarterback rating. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spanguolo elected to bring more pressure in that quarter, and it really rattled Garoppolo, who was completely befuddled by the scheme adjustment.

But Jimmy G is using the poor performance as a series of teachable moments, apparently.

“Yeah, it is what it is if you just look at the stats like that. … As an offense, as a team, we’ve been in that situation multiple times and we’ve answered the bell. It’s tough when that one time you didn’t,” Garoppolo said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “That’s what people will remember. It’s the world we live in.

“You’ve just got to own up to it and be a man about it. Like I said before, it will fuel us in the offseason. It will fuel me, especially, in this offseason just to come back better.”

It’s just assumed that Jimmy G will improve and that the 49ers will be back in the big game in the future, but Dan Marino — as well as others — would beg to differ.