Look: Patrick Mahomes trolls President Donald Trump with shirt at championship parade

A number of casual sports fans previously mistook the Chiefs for a team that plays their games in Kansas City, Kansas — not Missouri, where Arrowhead Stadium is located — and the team’s quarterback made sure to correct them at their championship parade on Wednesday.

Patrick Mahomes and his teammates rolled through downtown Kansas City on buses, celebrating the team’s 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. It was the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years, so they celebrated accordingly.

Mahomes rocked a clever shirt to throw shade at those who believed the Chiefs were based out of Kansas, such as President Donald Trump, who was roasted for a (since-deleted) tweet congratulating the team after their big win. Trump stated that they represented the “Great State of Kansas,” even though they clearly do not.

The graphic on Mahomes’ shirt poked fun at Trump’s deleted tweet, with “The Great State of Kansas” being displayed on it.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw some shade at POTUS for mistaking where the team is based out of, by rocking this funny shirt during the championship parade today. pic.twitter.com/LVpw5kMuBA — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 5, 2020

Too funny.