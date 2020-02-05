Look: Photos of Chiefs championship parade show how amazing it was

Chiefs

Kansas City was more lit than its been in 50 years on Wednesday, with the Chiefs celebrating their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

It had been a long time coming, with the Chiefs having been one questionable offsides penalty in the AFC title game last year away from possibly having won a Super Bowl, but they used that motivation to fuel them this year.

And it showed. The Chiefs showed a lot of moxie in coming back to defeat the 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV, and that’s why their fans came out in full force to support them.

The photos really tell the story.

Amazing.

