Look: Travis Kelce rocks $20K Louis Vuitton coat at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce knows how to light it up on and off the football field — and, most importantly, he does so in style.

Kelce has been known to rock some lavish outfits over the years. His fashion sense isn’t as unique as Cam Newton’s, but Kelce stays looking fly before and after games.

That’s exactly what he did at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday as well. A number of his teammates rocked old-school, throwback Starter jackets. Not him, though, as Kelce rocked a $20K Louis Vuitton coat, and it was sick.

Travis Kelce Boozin' in $20k Louis Vuitton Coat At Chiefs Parade https://t.co/NtjIM2VXQX — TMZ (@TMZ) February 5, 2020

Coat Travis Kelce wore for victory parade, rally costs $18,600 https://t.co/GVsmbHjRwl — KMBC (@kmbc) February 5, 2020

This speech by Travis Kelce is everything you thought it would be and more: pic.twitter.com/xYwmnygXuF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020

Partying in style — Kelce edition.