Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By February 5, 2020

By: |

Feb 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore (16) reacts to guard James Harden (13) three point basket late in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Charlotte)

40 points, 11-26 FG, 14-15 FT, 4 3PTs, 9 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

James Harden doing James Harden things.

 

