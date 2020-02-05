Patrick Mahomes chugs beers, dances with Travis Kelce at Chiefs parade (Video)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes caught fire in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, leading his team to victory, and he rolled that momentum right into the team’s Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

The parade rolled through Union Station, and downtown Kansas City, with fans celebrating the team’s first win in 50 years.

And that’s exactly what they did.

The Chiefs players got in on the action as well, with Mahomes having a blast throughout the parade. He busted out some dance moves alongside Travis Kelce on the team bus here.

Mahomes also chugged some beers like a boss.

🍻 Patrick Mahomes is enjoying a few cold beverages at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/Fy1WG6qbEO — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 5, 2020

That’s how it’s done.