Rapid Recap: Shorthanded Celtics hold off Magic for fifth straight win

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Jayson Tatum showed why he’s an All-Star, scoring 33 points – 13 of them in the fourth quarter – and Gordon Hayward added 23 as the Celtics beat the Orlando Magic for the second time in two weeks, 116-100. The Celts shot 53.5% from the field and made 13-of-23 from the arc, pulling away in the second half. Boston has now won five straight and eight of their last nine, with a 35-15 record.

Evan Fournier had 26 and Aaron Gordon 23 for the Magic.

The Celtics were even more shorthanded than usual, which gave The Rook his first NBA start.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Marcus Smart (quad), Daniel Theis (ankle), Kemba Walker (knee) and Rob Williams (hip) are all OUT tonight. Gordon Hayward (calf) and Enes Kanter (hip) are available to play, per Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 5, 2020

Tonight’s starters vs. Orlando: Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Enes Kanter, Jaylen Brown, and Romeo Langford. — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) February 6, 2020

Romeo started well.

Romeo with the swat ❌ JB with the bucket ✅ pic.twitter.com/fxSO1e9MGa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 6, 2020

After an early 12-4 deficit, the home team bounced back.

Tatum for threeeeee! 17-17 — Celtics Argentina (@CelticsARG) February 6, 2020

To reiterate, Boston was shorthanded.

First-quarter minutes for Vincent Poirier. — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) February 6, 2020

Celtics lead 32-24 after one. Brown – 8 points

Tatum – 8 points

Hayward – 6 points

Celtics – 63% shooting Fournier – 6 points

Vucevic – 6 points

Magic – 50% shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2020

Second quarter:

Good luck guarding this pic.twitter.com/vUCO0pw9ys — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 6, 2020

Grant Williams made two early threes from, and these contributions on both ends.

Grant Williams showing out tonight! Already has 8 points. #Celtics lead 42-38 midway through the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/j0BEr4P9Or — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) February 6, 2020

Tatum snake and seal with Grant pic.twitter.com/xFPmL9xTYI — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) February 6, 2020

Jayson missed some layups, but not this one.

The Magic battled back to tie at 55.

We aren’t getting stops without Grant — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) February 6, 2020

Both teams are shooting 57 percent in this game. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 6, 2020

#Celtics lead Orlando 57-56 at halftime. Tatum: 17 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl, 1 blk

Brown: 12 pts, 3 rebs

GRANT: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 1 blk

Hayward: 6 pts, 4 asts

Wanamaker: 5 pts, 2 stls

Kanter: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 1 stl, 1 blk

Semi: 3 pts

Romeo: 2 pts, 1 blk — Blood Runs Green ☘ (@BloodRunsGreen_) February 6, 2020

Tatum with 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast at half! pic.twitter.com/SwLSScIlkK — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CullerSports) February 6, 2020

OK, now it's time for HALFTIME RETURNS: The Celtics are in a tight one with the Magic as they end the 2Q leading 57-56.

⬆️ Jayson Tatum (17 pts)

⬆️ Aaron Gordon (16 pts)

⬇️ Celtics defense (Orlando shooting 54.1% from the field) — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) February 6, 2020

Third quarter was a battle, as Orlando continued to stay close.

really missing Smarf and Theis defensively — zak 🗣🍼💜💪 (@ZakKondratenko) February 6, 2020

Romeo responded again, with a sweet hoop.

Another nice finish from Romeo. Rejects the screen and winds up under the backboard, but reaches back with his left to get it up on glass pic.twitter.com/4RBa4h6Upz — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) February 6, 2020

And defense.

The Romeo Langford who played at IU would never have taken a charge like that. That kid continues to impress. — Celtics Stuff Live Duke (@csl_duke) February 6, 2020

One of the refs had to leave the court early on and never came back. It was a throwback to the days before three refs.

Yes they should. This madness is glorious. https://t.co/rzTlfFd52A — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 6, 2020

With the score tied at 72, Boston ran off a 13-5 burst that included a Vincent Poirier and-one. And Tatum.

Tatum finishes the third quarter with 20 points for the game after dropping in a tough layup at the buzzer. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 6, 2020

Jayson Tatum is the first Celtics player to record seven consecutive games of 20+ points within his first three NBA seasons since Paul Pierce did so 13 straight times in 2000-01 https://t.co/xWpaZvyKxv — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 6, 2020

87-80, Boston after 3. Hayward 12-4-3 assists in the 3rd quarter. Orlando dead last in the NBA at 43.2% from the floor, shooting 49.1. Orlando 23rd in the NBA averaging 21.9 free throw attempts per game, has 26 heading to the 4th. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 6, 2020

The #Celtics close out the 3Q strong, take an 87-80 lead into the fourth quarter.

✅Jayson Tatum (20 pts, 4 rebounds, 3 assists)

✅Gordon Hayward (18 pts, 7 assists, 5 rebounds)

✅ Aaron Gordon (21 pts, 6 rebounds) — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) February 6, 2020

Fourth quarter, Grant with the tribute to the injured Smarf. GIMME THAT!

Then JT stepped up, scoring 10 straight Boston points.

Nasty stepback 3-pointer by Tatum gives him 30 points. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 6, 2020

You are not being a biased Celtics fan, in fact you are probably trying too hard not to be. Jayson Tatum IS that good — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) February 6, 2020

This Jaylen yam gave the Celts at 10-point lead.

Here's two better angles. Sheesh pic.twitter.com/cVBMXRZXzY — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) February 6, 2020

But Orlando wouldn’t go away, scoring the next 5. However, Hayward (off a Tatum assist) and Tatum hit back-to-back triples, keying a 10-2 run. 111-98 Celtics with 1:46 left.

The Magic put on a desperate full-court press, but the Celtics handled it and Romeo sealed the win with a two-hand slam.

Romeo Langford closed out his first career start with a dunk 💪🏾

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/dzUMiVLgss — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 6, 2020

Romeo starting is interesting Romeo in crunch time is a story — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) February 6, 2020

Romeo Langford drawing an offensive foul in crunch time is not something I expected to see when I left for the Garden tonight. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 6, 2020

Then Grant drained his third three of the night and it was Tacko Time.

It wouldn’t be a Celtics game without an injury, however, this in the final minute.

Coach Stevens hopes Jaylen Brown will be back "sooner rather than later." He left the game after tweaking his right ankle pic.twitter.com/yZI4k0u45e — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 6, 2020

Celtics win 116-100. Tatum – 33/8/5

Hayward – 23/7/7

Brown – 18 points

Williams – 13 points

Celtics – 53.5% shooting Fournier – 26 points

Gordon – 23 points

Ross – 18 points

Magic – 17 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2020

Box score