Rapid Recap: Shorthanded Celtics hold off Magic for fifth straight win

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Jayson Tatum showed why he’s an All-Star, scoring 33 points – 13 of them in the fourth quarter – and Gordon Hayward added 23 as the Celtics beat the Orlando Magic for the second time in two weeks, 116-100. The Celts shot 53.5% from the field and made 13-of-23 from the arc, pulling away in the second half. Boston has now won five straight and eight of their last nine, with a 35-15 record.
Evan Fournier had 26 and Aaron Gordon 23 for the Magic.
The Celtics were even more shorthanded than usual, which gave The Rook his first NBA start.
Romeo started well.
After an early 12-4 deficit, the home team bounced back.
To reiterate, Boston was shorthanded.
Second quarter:
Grant Williams made two early threes from, and these contributions on both ends.
Jayson missed some layups, but not this one.
The Magic battled back to tie at 55.
Third quarter was a battle, as Orlando continued to stay close.
Romeo responded again, with a sweet hoop.
And defense.
One of the refs had to leave the court early on and never came back. It was a throwback to the days before three refs.
With the score tied at 72, Boston ran off a 13-5 burst that included a Vincent Poirier and-one. And Tatum.
Fourth quarter, Grant with the tribute to the injured Smarf. GIMME THAT!
Then JT stepped up, scoring 10 straight Boston points.
This Jaylen yam gave the Celts at 10-point lead.
But Orlando wouldn’t go away, scoring the next 5. However, Hayward (off a Tatum assist) and Tatum hit back-to-back triples, keying a 10-2 run. 111-98 Celtics with 1:46 left.
The Magic put on a desperate full-court press, but the Celtics handled it and Romeo sealed the win with a two-hand slam.
Then Grant drained his third three of the night and it was Tacko Time.
It wouldn’t be a Celtics game without an injury, however, this in the final minute.
