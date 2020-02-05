Ravens' milestones lost in Super Bowl shuffle...

“Mostly and above all, our players and our coaches. We have some special people,” Harbaugh said. “They’re a joy .. to work with every single day and an honor to be around. Players and coaches, you make it happen.”

It was Harbaugh’s vision that set the tone for Baltimore’s record-setting season. He was the driving force in the decision to re-design the offense and to tailor the attack around the skill set of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. While some were skeptical it would work, Harbaugh went against the NFL grain and relied on Jackson’s ability as both a passer and runner to lead an offense that was versatile, unique, and difficult to stop.

Showing his openness to new ideas, Harbaugh relied more on analytics when making in-game decisions while continuing to trust his instincts. The Ravens became the NFL’s most aggressive team on fourth down with much success. They were a perfect 8-for-8 on fourth-and-1 during the regular season, staying on the attack in situations when many teams would have punted or settled for a field goal.

Harbaugh is the winningest coach in franchise history (118-74 regular season, 10-7 postseason), with only one losing season, establishing a winning culture in Baltimore that has stood the test of time. Only three active NFL head coaches have a longer tenure – Bill Belichick of the Patriots (2000), Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints (2006), and Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers (2007). All of them have won at least one Super Bowl.

Regardless of personnel or playing style, the Ravens have continued to thrive under Harbaugh. There have been seasons when Baltimore relied on its defense to win. But in 2019, the Ravens were the NFL’s highest-scoring team, averaging 33.2 points.

In an era when potent passing attacks are prevalent, the Ravens set the NFL single season rushing record (3,296 yards), topping the Patriots’ mark of 3,165 yards in 1978. They became the first team in NFL history to average more than 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a season. Their exploits resulted in wide individual recognition for players, as 13 Ravens were selected to the Pro Bowl, tying an NFL record for most from one team in a single season.