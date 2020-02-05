The Best British Sporting Events in 2020

Great Britain is home to some incredible sporting talent and creativity. There are many people who routinely offer a large selection of talent and contribute meaningfully to the world of sport at large. However, that does mean that there’s a lot of moments every year that people should be following with interest to get the most from their experiences.

2020 is no different. There are many examples of sporting moments which are both worth watching, and reasons to come to Great Britain to watch. We’ve compiled some of them together here and now, so you know what events will require a trip over to the UK.

February – Boxing

Boxing is a long-standing sport which carries a lot of tradition and history in it. Many people box for fun, for fitness or for the glory of winning. There’s no excuses in boxing – nothing but you, your reflexes and your technique. That’s perhaps what makes it such a desirable thing to watch – it’s an example of sportsmanship and combat twined together at the highest levels possible.

There’s plenty of boxing going on in 2020, such as Tyson Fury challenging Deontay Wilder for the heavyweight title in Las Vegas. Coming over to Great Britain to catch some of the smaller and less heavily promoted boxing events will no doubt be an exciting time.

April – Horse Racing

Horse racing has always been an exciting event in the UK, and that level of anticipation has no doubt spread to places like America, because we get a lot of tourists from America come over every year to watch the Grand National.

The thing about horse racing is that you can make bats on it, you can watch it with other people, you can follow the progress of one particular horse through the competition, there are so many different options. It’s part of the appeal to be honest, because horseracing is one of those sporting competitions which has been going on for a really long time. It’s pretty steeped in tradition, which is good, and it means that the way the races play out is quite traditional. It is, however, definitely something to watch, because you never quite know who’s going to win.

Football – May to July

Football. The Americans may call it soccer, and it may well be international soccer when it comes to games played in the UK in Great Britain, but there is no doubt that football is one of the defining characteristics of the country when it comes to sport. It’s up there with tennis as being influential, known across the world, and highly interesting to sit down and watch.

However, there are a lot of incredible matches to watch, whether you’re interested in the FA Cup final, the Premier League final, or anything else in between, there are a lot of choices. Most of them are incredibly interesting, and people come from all across the world to be part of the stadium and the excitement that comes from being literally 20 feet away from these incredible games. It’s definitely something to think about if you haven’t already done so.

So, these are some of the top sport events in 2020 which people are going to want to make an effort to come and watch. Great Britain has a lot of things to offer, even outside the realm of sport, but if you are an enthusiastic, these are the things you don’t want to miss. There’s always a palpable sense of excitement and enthusiasm for events like these, because people understand that the outcomes are often incredibly surprising, and there are so many different twists and turns that can go through every event. You literally can’t predict for a second what will happen, and that is what keeps the whole thing so exciting. It’s definitely something that we would recommend just about anybody, because there are plenty of different options, a variety of places to explore in between games, and the chance to see history potentially unfold. What’s not to love? Come on over to Great Britain and see all of these events take place. You won’t regret it.