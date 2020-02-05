Tuukka Rask records 48th career NHL shutout

Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins registered his 48th career National Hockey League shutout on Tuesday. Rask made 25 saves as the Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Rask made six saves in the first period, nine saves in the second period and 10 saves in the third period. Tyler Myers of Houston, TX led the Canucks with five shots on goal.

The Bruins were led in scoring by Charlie Coyle of Weymouth, MA and Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, NY. The Bruins American Charlie duo each had two points as Coyle notched one goal and one assist, and McAvoy had two helpers. The other three Bruins to score on Tuesday were Karson Kuhlman of Esko, MN, David Krejci and Brad Marchand.

For Kuhlman, it was his first goal of the season and first career power play goal. It came from Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk of Boston, MA with one minute and 50 seconds left in the game.

It has been an outstanding season for Rask. He leads the NHL with a 2.15 goals against average and a .929 save percentage. He has a record of 19 wins, four regulation losses, six losses in extra time and three shutouts. Rask’s other two shutouts this season came in a 3-0 Bruins win over the New Jersey Devils on October 12 and in a 3-0 Bruins win over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on October 26.

There is no doubt that Rask has the potential of putting together a Vezina Trophy caliber season, if he stays healthy the rest of the way. Rask suffered a concussion against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 15 and the game against the Canucks was his second game back since the injury. On Friday, Rask helped the Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1.

The Bruins currently lead the Atlantic Division with 76 points. They have five more points than the Tampa Bay Lightning.