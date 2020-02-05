WWE NXT Results (02/05): Charlotte Flair Responds To Challenge, Huge Return, More

As advertised, Charlotte Flair will be in the house on NXT to respond to the challenge Rhea Ripley issued to her on Monday Night Raw. But first, the team that won this year’s Dusty Cup comes out to start the show.

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, The BroserWeights kick the show off, coming out in a golf cart with the Dusty Cup on it, talking about winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and how they will be the next NXT Tag Team champions. Undisputed Era interrupts and the two sides exchange words and Riddle makes light of the fact that Bobby Fish said the word “fish” and gets the crowd to chant “how much fish would Bobby Fish fry if Bobby Fish could fry fish”?

Angel Garza defeats Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall.

Garza wins the match with the “Wing Clipper”.

In the backstage area, Undisputed Era is going around looking for Tommaso Ciampa, getting in the faces of people in the back. A guy is shown getting his hair cut and Roderick Strong picks up a pair of clippers and starts to shave the guy’s head.

Dominik Dijakovic defeats Killian Dain by pinfall.

Dijakovic hits “Feast Your Eyes” to beat Dain and in back-to-back weeks, he has wins over Dain and Damian Priest. At the top of the stage, Keith Lee comes out and the two men seem to agree to a future NXT North American Title match.

Still looking for Ciampa, Undisputed Era comes across Kushida, but Kushida is having none of their bullying tactics and tries to take on all four men, only to be picked up and thrown into a trash can. Bronson Reed comes up trying to defend Kushida but is laid out for his efforts.

A split-screen promo between Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor is shown. The two build up their match for NXT TakeOver: Portland. Gargano comments that he wants this Balor in the match, not the one that lost to Bobby Lashley 17 weeks in a row. Balor tells him he is going to get this version because the other version is “dead”.

Mercedes Martinez defeats Kacy Catanzaro via pinfall.



Short match with Martinez going over following a fisherman buster.

A Street Fight between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai is announced for TakeOver: Portland.

Ciampa ends up getting the jump on Undisputed Era, taking out all four men before leading Adam Cole to the ring. Soon, the rest of the group comes to Cole’s aid and it’s a 4-on-1 situation against Ciampa. Riddle and Dunne come out to try to make the odds a little more even and it is an all-out brawl. William Regal comes out and says that if all these guys want to fight, they will fight later in the show!

Jordan Devlin defeats Tyler Breeze by pinfall.

This was a great match which Devlin finally ended up getting the victory in. During the match, “2 5 20” was shown on the video wall.

Bianca Belair comes out and says that she doesn’t care if Charlotte is here tonight because she is facing Rhea Ripley next and she wants Rhea to come to the ring now. She instead gets Charlotte who comes out and says that she respects Bianca, but she is not on her level. Rhea joins the two in the ring and she and Charlotte push Bianca aside, making her seem an afterthought. Rhea and Charlotte trade words but Rhea tells Charlotte that they have a saying in NXT, “We are NXT”. She and Bianca then lift Charlotte up together and drop her face-first on the mat.

6 Man Tag: Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeat Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly by disqualification.

The match ended when Strong decided to interfere. Undisputed Era then takes Ciampa out and spraypaint a yellow “X” on his back. Cole lowers his knee pad and is ready to deliver the “Last Shot” when the lights go out. The numbers “2 5 20” appear again and in the darkness, Velveteen Dream can be seen on the top turnbuckle. He jumps off onto Undisputed Era and chases the entire group from the ring.

Dream then channels Rick Rude, revealing a pair of tights with the phrase “Call me up Marina” on the back. For the non-wrestling historians reading, “Ravishing” Rick Rude did something quite similar to this to Jake “The Snake” Roberts in 1987 and this was without a recreation of that moment.