Dillon Brooks bids good riddance to Andre Iguodala after trade

The Grizzlies made it clear that they want to build around Dillon Brooks (as well as Ja Morant), as he’s stepped up as one of the team’s vocal leaders, especially during the Andre Iguodala situation.

Iggy essentially forced his way out of Memphis, stating that he’d sit out for the remainder of the season unless the team traded him. Brooks and Morant both made it clear that if Iggy didn’t want to play alongside him, then him leaving could be considered addition by subtraction, because they wanted guys that chose to be there.

The Grizzlies, as it were, eventually ended up doing exactly that on Wednesday, trading Iguodala to the Heat.

Brooks was asked for his response after the team’s 121-107 loss to the Mavericks, and he gave a fitting reaction, bidding good riddance to Iggy.

“Now we have a player that we’re getting that actually wants to play with us and thinks we’re good.” Dillon Brooks reacts to the Iggy trade 👀 (via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/y7ZtMCLJb0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2020

Brooks likely echoes the sentiments of the entire locker room, and speaks for all his teammates.