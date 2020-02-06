MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 6/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Shana Dobson (3-3) vs Priscila Cachoeira (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in New Zealand)

Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (18-0) vs Yoel Romero (13-4) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Renato Moicano (13-3-1) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th

Bruna Silva (11-4-1) vs Su Mudaerji (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th

Randa Markos (10-7-1) vs Amanda Ribas (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14th

Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) vs Leon Edwards (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Kevin Holland (16-5) vs Jack Marshman (23-9) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Jack Shore (12-0) vs Geraldo de Freitas (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Matt Brown (24-16) vs Miguel Baeza (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Tristan Connelly (14-6) vs Alex da Silva (21-2) – UFC Fight Night 172 – Apr 11th

Ciryl Gane (6-0) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Sijara Eubanks (4-4) vs Sarah Moras (6-5) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Khama Worthy (15-6) vs Ottman Azaitar (12-0) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Ketlen Viera (10-1) vs Marion Reneau (9-5-1) – UFC 250 – May 9th

Bellator

Paul Daley (42-17-2) vs Sabah Homasi (13-8) – Bellator 241 – Mar 13th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Bader (27-5, 1 NC) vs Vadim Nemkov (11-2) – Bellator 243 – May 9th

