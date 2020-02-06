Seven-foot-five Tacko Fall go-karting is as entertaining as you'd expect (Video)

Celtics big man Tacko Fall is quite a large man, and that’s a big reason why he’s become such a favorite among fans so quickly.

Fall stands seven-feet-five, and he won over the hearts of basketball fans around the country, suiting up for UCF in the NCAA Tournament last spring.

He’s picked up where he left off playing for the Celtics this season, as it was once looking like he wouldn’t even make it to the NBA, due to his size. But he’s performed well in the stints he’s played, continuing to get game action.

He recently went go-karting, and it was as great as you’d think it’d be.

Tacko Fall tries his hand at go-karting pic.twitter.com/amiyRszniF — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) February 5, 2020

Of course he won first place.