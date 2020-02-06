Trade Deadline Update: Danny Ainge sits on his hands... AGAIN

I *thought* there was a slight chance the Celtics would roll the dice on Davis Bertans. And this tweet by Wizards’ Insider Quinton Mayo got my blood pumping.
Sure, two 1st round picks for a potential rental player is a steep price. BUT THE CELTICS HAVE 3 1ST ROUND PICKS (17, 26 AND 30) BURNING A HOLE IN THEIR POCKET!
UPDATE:
The Cavaliers traded (virtually nothing) for Andre Drummond, opening up speculation there will be a buyout of Tristan Thompson.
On ESPN’s The Jump, Brian Windhorst speculated that Boston (and the Clippers) would be an ideal landing spot for Thompson.
UPDATE:
Don’t write off Thompson’s buyout just yet. This could be posturing by one side as they negotiate numbers.
A couple of ex-Celtics are headed West:
I wouldn’t mind seeing Isaiah Thomas winning a title.
Update:
