Trade Deadline Update: Danny Ainge sits on his hands... AGAIN

Per league sources, the Celtics did not make a trade prior to the 3 p.m. deadline. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 6, 2020

I *thought* there was a slight chance the Celtics would roll the dice on Davis Bertans. And this tweet by Wizards’ Insider Quinton Mayo got my blood pumping.

Reports of two firsts for Davis isn’t as steep to Boston as some may have thought. https://t.co/MmAz3eKRs5 — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) February 6, 2020

Sure, two 1st round picks for a potential rental player is a steep price. BUT THE CELTICS HAVE 3 1ST ROUND PICKS (17, 26 AND 30) BURNING A HOLE IN THEIR POCKET!

UPDATE:

Boston made several strong offers to Washington for Davis Bertans, but the Wizards wouldn’t budge. Washington remains committed to re-signing Bertans this summer as a stretch-four opposite John Wall and Bradley Beal. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 6, 2020

The Cavaliers traded (virtually nothing) for Andre Drummond, opening up speculation there will be a buyout of Tristan Thompson.

On ESPN’s The Jump, Brian Windhorst speculated that Boston (and the Clippers) would be an ideal landing spot for Thompson.

UPDATE:

League source says there will be no buyout for Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, and that he will play out the season with the Cavs before hitting free agency this summer. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 6, 2020

Don’t write off Thompson’s buyout just yet. This could be posturing by one side as they negotiate numbers.

A couple of ex-Celtics are headed West:

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

I wouldn’t mind seeing Isaiah Thomas winning a title.

Update: