Trade Deadline Update: Danny Ainge sits on his hands... AGAIN

Trade Deadline Update: Danny Ainge sits on his hands... AGAIN

Trade Deadline Update: Danny Ainge sits on his hands... AGAIN

By February 6, 2020

By: |

I *thought* there was a slight chance the Celtics would roll the dice on Davis Bertans. And this tweet by Wizards’ Insider Quinton Mayo got my blood pumping.

Sure, two 1st round picks for a potential rental player is a steep price. BUT THE CELTICS HAVE 3 1ST ROUND PICKS (17, 26 AND 30) BURNING A HOLE IN THEIR POCKET!

UPDATE:

The Cavaliers traded (virtually nothing) for Andre Drummond, opening up speculation there will be a buyout of Tristan Thompson.

On ESPN’s The Jump, Brian Windhorst speculated that Boston (and the Clippers) would be an ideal landing spot for Thompson.

UPDATE:

Don’t write off Thompson’s buyout just yet. This could be posturing by one side as they negotiate numbers.

A couple of ex-Celtics are headed West:

I wouldn’t mind seeing Isaiah Thomas winning a title.

Update:

