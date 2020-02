College Basketball Viewing Picks for 02/08 -- 09/2020

All Times Eastern



Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Saturday, February 8

Men’s

Pregame and Studio Shows

College GameDay live from Chapel Hill, NC — ESPN/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Of — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Without Borders: The 2019 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

noon

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ACC Network

Boston College at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

URI at George Washington — CBS Sports Network

LSU at Auburn — ESPN

Kansas at TCU — ESPN2

SMU at Temple — ESPNU

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at IUPUI — ESPN+

Michigan State at Michigan — Fox

DePaul at Georgetown — Fox Sports Net

1 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee — CBS

Stony Brook at New Hampshire — ESPN3

Maine at Binghamton — ESPN+

Virginia Military Institute at The Citadel — ESPN+

Texas A&M at South Carolina — SEC Network

2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Saint Louis at Dayton — CBS Sports Network

Purdue at Indiana — ESPN

Florida at Mississippi — ESPN2

West Virginia at Oklahoma — ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at Akron — ESPN3

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State — ESPN3

Furman at Western Carolina — ESPN+

North Texas at UAB — ESPN+

Richmond at Fordham — ESPN+

Texas-Arlington at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+

Vermont at Hartford — ESPN+

James Madison at Delaware — Flo Sports

Towson at Drexel — Flo Sports

Navy at Colgate — Stadium

2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova — Fox

3 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota — ESPN3

Arkansas State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+

Georgia State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+

Winthrop at Longwood — ESPN+

St. Bonaventure at Duquense — NBCSN

3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — ESPN3

Arkansas at Missouri — SEC Network

4 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network

South Florida at Memphis — CBS Sports Network

Virginia at Louisville — ESPN

Texas Tech at Texas — ESPN2

Drake at Northern Iowa — ESPN3

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3

Central Connecticut State at Bryant — ESPN+

Florida International at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+

Jacksonville at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+

Texas-San Antonio at Charlotte — ESPN+

Texas State at Appalachian State — ESPN+

Elon at College of Charleston — Flo Sports

North Carolina Central at Coppin State — Flo Sports

Northeastern at Hofstra — Flo Sports

Maryland-Baltimore County at UMass-Lowell — NESNplus/ESPN3

Portland State at Southern Utah — Pluto TV

4:15 p.m.

Morehead State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+

4:30 p.m.

Ball State at Western Michigan — ESPN3

Toledo at Bowling Green — ESPN3

East Tennessee State at Mercer — ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville — ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at USC Upstate — ESPN+

Liberty at North Alabama — ESPN+

Lipscomb at Kennesaw State — ESPN+

Presbyterian at Campbell — ESPN+

5 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+

St. Joseph’s at La Salle — NBCSN

Montana State at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV

Bucknell at Loyola (MD) — Stadium

5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern — ESPN+

New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+

6 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network

St. John’s at Creighton — CBS Sports Network

Duke at North Carolina — ESPN

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPN2

East Carolina at Tulane — ESPNU

Austin Peay at Belmont — ESPN+

Cleveland State at Youngstown State — ESPN+

Harvard at Brown — ESPN+

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+

Stanford at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network

Wyoming at New Mexico — Stadium on Facebook

7 p.m.

San Jose State at Nevada — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountain West Network

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Marshall — ESPN+

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+

Oakland at Wright State — ESPN+

Radford at High Point — ESPN+

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Wofford — ESPN+

Texas-El Paso at Old Dominion — ESPN+

William & Mary at North Carolina-Wilmington — Flo Sports

Princeton at Columbia — SNY/ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky — Stadium on Facebook

8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse — ACC Network

San Diego State at Air Force — CBS Sports Network

Kansas State at Iowa State — ESPN2

Fresno State at UNLV — ESPNU

Indiana State at Illinois State — ESPN3

Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN3

Georgia Southern at Loiusiana-Lafayette — ESPN+

Lamar at Abilene Christian — ESPN+

Providence at Xavier — FS1

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain

8:30 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee State — ESPN+

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State — SEC Network

9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Weber State — Pluto TV

Sacramento State at Idaho State — Pluto TV

9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU — BYUtv

Montana at Idaho — Pluto TV

10 p.m.

Boise State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network

Gonzaga at St. Mary’s — ESPN

UCLA at Arizona — ESPN2

Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist — ESPN+

USC at Arizona State — FS1

10:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN3

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon

Women’s

noon

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart — ESPN3

Presbyterian at Longwood — ESPN+

UMass-Lowell at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+

1 p.m.



Ashland at Grand Valley State — ESPN3

Iona at Niagara — ESPN3

Kent State at Ohio — ESPN3

Toledo at Buffalo — ESPN3

Akron at Ball State — ESPN+

Central Connecticut State at Bryant — ESPN+

Fordham at UMass — ESPN+

Illinois-Chicago at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Bowling Green — ESPN+

Northern Kentucky at Youngstown State — ESPN+

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+

2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN3

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN3

Furman at Mercer — ESPN3

Hartford at Vermont — ESPN3

Indiana State at Valparaiso — ESPN3

New Hampshire at Stony Brook — ESPN3

North Carolina-Greensboro at East Tennessee State — ESPN3

Western Carolina at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3

Wright State at Cleveland State — ESPN3

Arkansas-Little Rock at Georgia State — ESPN+

Arkansas State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville — ESPN+

Fairfield at Canisius — ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Florida International — ESPN+

High Point at USC Upstate — ESPN+

Liberty at North Alabama — ESPN+

Lipscomb at Kennesaw State — ESPN+

Morehead State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+

North Carolina-Asheville at Campbell — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar — ESPN3

Evansville at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN3

IUPUI at Oakland — ESPN3

Middle Tennessee State at Rice — ESPN3

New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN3

Radford at Charleston Southern — ESPN3

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3

Wofford at Samford — ESPN3

Appalachian State at Texas State — ESPN+

Baylor at Kansas State — ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+

Hampton at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+

Jacksonville State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+

Marshall at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+

St. Peter’s at Monmouth — ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+

Troy at Louisiana — ESPN+

West Virginia at Oklahoma State — ESPN+

4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Belmont — ESPN+

Brown at Harvard — ESPN+

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+

Siena at Quinnipiac — ESPN+

Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+

5 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton — ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Southern Missouri — ESPN+

6 p.m.

TCU at Kansas — ESPN+

6:30 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee State — ESPN+

7 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist — ESPN3

Cornell at Penn — ESPN+

Jacksonville at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+

8 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN3

Sunday, February 9

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

Inside the Big East — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

noon

Cincinnati at UConn — CBS Sports Network

Butler at Marquette — FS1

1 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin — CBS

Samford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+

2 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — CBS Sports Network

Manhattan at Quinnipiac — ESPN3

Niagara at Rider — ESPN3

Tulsa at Central Florida — ESPN3

Iona at Fairfield — ESPN+

St. Peter’s at Monmouth — ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

George Mason at UMass — NBCSN

3 p.m.

Wichita State at Houston — ESPN

4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPNU

6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson — ACC Network

Washington at Washington State — ESPNU

6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers — Big Ten Network

Women’s

noon

Virginia at Florida State — ACC Network

Boston College at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, noon

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network

Temple at South Florida — ESPNU

1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — ESPN

Binghamton at Maine — ESPN+

George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+

Georgia at Florida — SEC Network

2 p.m.

Duke at Miami (FL) — ACC Network

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra

Louisville at Syracuse — ESPN2

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPNU

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State — ESPN+

Richmond at La Salle — ESPN+

Saint Louis at George Mason — ESPN+

St. Joseph’s at Duquense — ESPN+

URI at Dayton — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Missouri State at Drake — ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa — ESPN+

Villanova at Butler — FS2

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area

Utah at Washington State — Pac-12 Mountain

Colorado at Washington — Pac-12 Washington

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network

4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ACC Network

Kentucky at Arkansas — ESPN2

5 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon

UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area

Mississippi at Vanderbilt — SEC Network