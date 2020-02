Friday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Women’s

Round 1

Richmond Tigers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Cowboys — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Championship Series

Game 1: Melbourne Ballpark, Altona, Victoria, Australia

Adelaide Giants at Melbourne Aces — Eleven Sports, 3 a.m.

Game 2, Active Displays Stadium, West Beach, South Australia, Australia

Melbourne Aces at Adelaide Giants — Eleven Sports, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg — TUDN, 2:25 p.m./FS2, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Harvard at Yale — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Central Michigan at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois — FS1, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Kent State at Northern Illinois — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Yale at Harvard — NESN/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall — FS2, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UConn — SNY/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Pacific/ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

USC at Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Kentucky at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Wisconsin at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Providence at UMass — NESN, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports North Plus/STO, 8 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Colorado College — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Colgate at Syracuse — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Classic, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Colorado State — Longhorn Network, 10 a.m.

Wichita State vs. Lamar — Longhorn Network, 12:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Wichita State — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Maryland vs. Colorado State — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Lamar at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Northwestern vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, noon

Kansas vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Portland State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois vs. Akron — ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Akron vs. Winthrop — ESPN3, 1:30 p.m.

North Dakota State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Harvard at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois vs. Samford — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Washington at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Kent State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Samford — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying

Semifinals, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Canada vs. Costa Rica — Fox Soccer Plus/TUDN, 7 p.m.

United States vs. Mexico — FS1/Galavision, 10 p.m.

eSports

ELeague: FIFA 20 Global Series: FUT Champions Cup, Stage III — TBS, midnight

Figure Skating

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Wakiki Modong Ice Rink, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Ladies’ Short Program — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m. (delayed from 2/5)

Free Dance — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. (delayed from 2/5)

Men’s Short Program — NBCSN, 11 p.m. (delayed from 2/5)

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA/European Tour

ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Links (Beach & Creek Courses), Geelong, Victoria, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

La Liga

Matchday 23

Alaves vs. Eibar — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Washington — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana — ESPN/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Indiana, 8 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Portland at Utah — ESPN/TSN1/NBC Sports Northwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks — Twitch, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Sioux Falls Skyforce — NBC Sports Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Northern Arizona Suns — Twitch, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Toronto — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Rangers — ESPN+/TVA Sports/MSG Western New York/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus — ESPN+/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — NHL Network/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Best of Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

The Match in Africa 6, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Open Sud de France/Córdoba Open/Tata Open)/USTA Pro Circuit (Dallas/Midland) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour Córdoba Open/USTA Pro Circuit (Dallas/Midland/FedCup World Group Playoffs-United States vs. Latvia) — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.