Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Hassan Whiteside

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Hassan Whiteside

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Hassan Whiteside

By February 7, 2020

By: |

Feb 6, 2020; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket under pressure from Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Hassan Whiteside – Portland (vs San Antonio)

17 points, 8-10 FG, 1-3 FT, 23 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks

Whiteside continues to put up big numbers for the Blazers.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home