Side-by-side comparison of reverse windmill dunks by Kobe Bryant, LeBron James are unbelievably similar

LeBron James threw down one of the most impressive dunks of the season so far in a losing effort against the Rockets on Thursday night, and it really sent a surge through the social media world.

And while the sensational, reverse windmill slam was electrifying, it was also strikingly similar to a dunk from a former Lakers legend.

Kobe Bryant threw down a dunk in a game roughly two years ago, and it was similar to LeBron’s in nearly every way. The side-by-side view shows just how alike the two dunks were.

Same arena. Same basket. Same dunk. 19 years apart. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/fj7HRmqv3c — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2020

LBJ reacted to the Lakers’ tweet with a number of emojis.

Maybe James was paying tribute to one of the greatest players the game has ever seen with that dunk. And if so, he nailed it.