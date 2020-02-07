Steve Kerr believes Andrew Wiggins is a 'better positional fit' than D'Angelo Russell

The Warriors have had quite a fall from grace in less than one year, going from being one of the best teams in the NBA, to the worst. In a six-month period, they saw Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry all suffer injuries. Not only that, KD chose to take his talents to Brooklyn over the summer.

Golden State finished last season with the best record in the Western Conference, going 57-25. It now sits at 12-40, in one of the most drastic turnarounds we’ve ever seen in the NBA. But they are looking to get better in the future.

The Warriors recently pulled off a trade with the Timberwolves, trading away D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman, but receiving quite a haul in return, with former No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins making his way to the Bay Area, and Golen State also getting a 2021 first-round draft pick, as well as a 2021 second-rounder.

Head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the rationale behind the move on Friday, and he stated that Wiggins is a “better positional fit” than D’Angelo Russell.

“We know that Andrew is a better positional fit for us than what D’Angelo was, just given that Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] will be back by next season—hopefully before then in Steph’s case, ” he said. “So he’s a good positional fit, athletically. Now, it’s a matter of catching Andrew up to speed with what we like to do here and really trying to make an impact on him regarding our process and how we like to do our business and how we can help him get better and how he can help our team get better.”

Steve Kerr goes in depth on the Andrew Wiggins fit. Says the positional difference — from guard to wing — was important part of Russell for Wiggins swap. Says front office has told him it’s a thin draft, free agency class for wings. pic.twitter.com/gSZhmyl6kZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 7, 2020

It was always predicted that D-Lo would be a short-term rental until the Splash Bros. returned from injury, so trading him away isn’t a huge surprise. Not only that, it was rumored that Russell wasn’t well received in the Warriors locker room, in terms of his competitive spirit. And while Wiggins has had issues with laziness and defense, if anyone can get his career turned around, it’s the Warriors. His length and athleticism figures to play well there, and they’ve needed someone to play the 3-position since KD left, so maybe Wiggins can be that guy. Either way, they have two draft picks to work with as well, in the meantime.