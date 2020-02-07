Tom Brady zings Peyton Manning with funny joke about retirement

Tom Brady is less than a year younger than Peyton Manning, but he continues to play in the NFL, while his counterpart called it quits a few years ago.

Manning did, however, go out on top — with a Super Bowl win — while Brady has clearly slowed down, and, at times this season, looked completely lifeless in the pocket. The Titans’ pass rush was able to generate pressure in the interior of the Patriots’ offensive line in the AFC Wild Card game, and it really had a major impact on Brady’s effectiveness.

As such, Brady could possibly end up playing elsewhere in 2020, although that remains to be seen. As for Manning, he’s been tearing it up on the golf course. The former quarterback has been balling out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he’s hit some ridiculous shots. One of them was a ridiculous approach that landed near the green, and rolled just a few feet from the hole, which prompted a podcast to say that Brady would’ve made it, in jest.

https://twitter.com/ForePlayPod/status/122582074180918886

TB12 had this funny zinger in reply to it.

Not true. Peyton is the better golfer right now. He’s had much more practice these past few years. https://t.co/etoGOmd0c0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2020

Classic Brady.