Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes party with Paul Rudd at nightclub (Video)

Two of the biggest sports stars to ever suit up and play in the Kansas City area partied with one of the area’s most well-known celebrities to celebrate the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV this week.

Chiefs fans got it in — early, actually — on Wednesday, during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade downtown, which ended at Union Station.

It continued on into the evening for some of the players, though — most notably Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They hit up a Post Malone concert, and had a blast while there, as you can see below.

The fun continued at a local nightclub afterward, with Kelce and Mahomes partying it up with lifelong Chiefs fan Paul Rudd.

[The official video from TMZ Sports can be seen here.]

Looked like a blast — all day long!