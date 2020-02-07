UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Feb 8/20

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|5
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|584
|2
|2
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|521
|3
|3
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|4
|4
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|495
|5
|5
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|470.5
|6
|6
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|469
|7
|7
|6
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|457
|8
|8
|13
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|426
|9
|9
|11
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|391.5
|10
|10
|10
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|381
|11
|12
|8
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|356
|12
|13
|14
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|334
|13
|10
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|322.5
|14
|14
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|319
|15
|16
|9
|Conor McGregor
|Welterweight
|305
|16
|15
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|303.5
|17
|17
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|17
|17
|5W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Straweight
|297
|19
|19
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289.5
|20
|20
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|276.5
|21
|21
|12
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|270.5
|22
|23
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|253
|23
|24
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|247.5
|24
|25
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|244.5
|25
|26
|15
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|244
|26
|27
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|233
|27
|29
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|228
|28
|53
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|219.5
|29
|30
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|218
|30
|31
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|200
|31
|32
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|199.5
|32
|33
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|195
|32
|33
|4W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Straweight
|195
|34
|35
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|194
|35
|36
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|191
|36
|37
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|187
|37
|38
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|184
|38
|40
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|181.5
|39
|41
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|177
|39
|41
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|177
|41
|44
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|176.5
|42
|44
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|43
|399
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|175
|43
|87
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|43
|63
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|175
|46
|45
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|174
|47
|48
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|173
|48
|49
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|172
|48
|49
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|172
|50
|39
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|171
|51
|51
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|168.5
|51
|51
|3W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Straweight
|168.5
|53
|54
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|165
|54
|56
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|163
|55
|57
|6W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Straweight
|161
|55
|57
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|161
|57
|59
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|58
|60
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|157
|59
|61
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|156
|60
|61
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|154.5
|61
|64
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|62
|41
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweight
|148
|62
|67
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|148
|64
|68
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|145
|64
|67
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|145
|66
|84
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|143.5
|67
|65
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|142
|68
|71
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|139
|69
|72
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|70
|72
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|71
|28
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|137.5
|72
|55
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|136
|73
|74
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|134
|73
|74
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|134
|75
|77
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|76
|114
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|132.5
|77
|91
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|132
|77
|77
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|132
|79
|79
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|131.5
|80
|80
|8W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|131
|80
|80
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|131
|82
|83
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|130.5
|83
|84
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|130
|83
|66
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|130
|85
|85
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|129
|86
|86
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|128
|87
|87
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|126
|87
|87
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|89
|89
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|124.5
|90
|90
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|124
|91
|91
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|121.5
|92
|92
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|121
|93
|87
|Chris Weidman
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|94
|95
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|94
|93
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|116.5
|94
|95
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|116.5
|97
|80
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|116
|97
|98
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|116
|99
|100
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|115.5
|100
|101
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|114
|101
|102
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|112.5
|101
|102
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|112.5
|103
|104
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|112
|103
|104
|James Vick
|Welterweight
|112
|103
|104
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|106
|107
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|111.5
|106
|109
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|111.5
|108
|108
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|111
|109
|109
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|110
|109
|109
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|111
|112
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|109.5
|112
|115
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|107.5
|113
|116
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|106
|114
|119
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|105.5
|115
|165
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|104.5
|115
|120
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|104.5
|117
|121
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|103.5
|118
|122
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|103
|119
|123
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|120
|124
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|101.5
|121
|126
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|100
|122
|125
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|99.5
|123
|98
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|98
|123
|127
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|98
|123
|122
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|98
|123
|127
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|98
|127
|130
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|97
|127
|130
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|97
|127
|156
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|97
|127
|130
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|131
|143
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|96
|131
|133
|9W
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Straweight
|96
|133
|160
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|134
|116
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|94.5
|135
|134
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|94
|136
|113
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|93.5
|137
|116
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|90
|137
|135
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|90
|139
|136
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|89
|140
|137
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|88.5
|141
|137
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|142
|140
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|87
|143
|222
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|86.5
|144
|138
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|86
|145
|141
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|146
|142
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|85
|147
|NR
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|84.5
|148
|147
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|148
|145
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|84
|148
|145
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|84
|151
|148
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|83.5
|152
|149
|Ismail Naurdiev
|Welterweight
|83
|153
|150
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|82.5
|154
|151
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|82
|154
|152
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|82
|154
|151
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|82
|157
|163
|7W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|81
|158
|156
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|80.5
|159
|157
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|80
|159
|157
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|159
|157
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|80
|162
|161
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|78.5
|163
|162
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|77.5
|164
|164
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|76
|165
|165
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|75.5
|165
|165
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|75.5
|167
|142
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|75
|167
|169
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|75
|169
|171
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|74.5
|170
|172
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|74
|170
|172
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|74
|172
|174
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|73.5
|172
|174
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|172
|174
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|175
|177
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|73
|175
|177
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|73
|177
|179
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|72.5
|178
|180
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|71
|178
|180
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|71
|178
|180
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|181
|181
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|181
|183
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|70
|183
|185
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|69.5
|184
|186
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|69
|185
|187
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Straweight
|68.5
|185
|187
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|68.5
|187
|189
|11W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|68
|187
|189
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|68
|189
|191
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|189
|191
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|67.5
|191
|193
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|67
|191
|193
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|67
|193
|154
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|66
|193
|196
|10W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|66
|195
|225
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|65.5
|195
|197
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|65.5
|195
|195
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|65.5
|198
|198
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|65
|199
|200
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|64.5
|200
|201
|Luis Pena
|Featherweight
|64
|200
|201
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|64
|202
|203
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|63
|203
|204
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62
|203
|204
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|62
|205
|206
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|61.5
|206
|293
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Straweight
|61
|206
|207
|12W
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|61
|208
|198
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|60
|208
|212
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|60
|210
|208
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|210
|205
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|210
|208
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|213
|211
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|58.5
|214
|213
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|57
|215
|214
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|56.5
|215
|214
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|56.5
|215
|214
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|56.5
|215
|214
|Ryan Benoit
|Bantamweight
|56.5
|219
|219
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|55.5
|220
|218
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|54.5
|221
|221
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|54
|222
|222
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|53.5
|223
|331
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|224
|225
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|224
|225
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|52.5
|226
|222
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|226
|222
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|228
|231
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|51
|228
|231
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|51
|228
|231
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|51
|231
|234
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|50.5
|232
|235
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|50
|233
|237
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|49.5
|233
|237
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|235
|239
|14W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Straweight
|49
|235
|298
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|235
|239
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|49
|238
|331
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|48
|238
|242
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|48
|238
|238
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|238
|242
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|48
|242
|245
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|47.5
|243
|248
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Straweight
|47
|243
|239
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|47
|243
|225
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|47
|246
|250
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|46.5
|246
|250
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|46.5
|248
|252
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|46
|249
|253
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|45.5
|250
|255
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|44.5
|250
|255
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|44.5
|250
|255
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|44.5
|253
|248
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|44
|253
|258
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|44
|253
|258
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|44
|256
|224
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|43.5
|257
|260
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|257
|284
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|257
|261
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|257
|261
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|261
|265
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|42.5
|261
|403
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|42.5
|261
|265
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|42.5
|264
|268
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|42
|265
|269
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|41.5
|266
|270
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|41
|267
|272
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Straweight
|40.5
|267
|272
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|40.5
|269
|275
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|40
|269
|275
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|40
|269
|275
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Straweight
|40
|269
|275
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|40
|269
|275
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|40
|269
|275
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|269
|275
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|269
|275
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|40
|277
|283
|13W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|39.5
|277
|283
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Straweight
|39.5
|279
|285
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|39
|280
|286
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|38
|281
|287
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|281
|287
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|37.5
|283
|289
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|37
|284
|272
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|36
|284
|292
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|36
|286
|294
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|35
|286
|294
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|35
|288
|296
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|288
|296
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|34.5
|290
|298
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|291
|306
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|291
|300
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|33.5
|293
|301
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|33
|293
|301
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|33
|295
|333
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|295
|304
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|297
|306
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|32
|297
|306
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|32
|297
|306
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|32
|297
|291
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|32
|301
|311
|Polo Reyes
|Featherweight
|31.5
|302
|312
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|303
|314
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Straweight
|30
|303
|314
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|30
|303
|314
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|303
|314
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|30
|303
|314
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|30
|303
|314
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|30
|303
|314
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|30
|310
|321
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|29.5
|311
|322
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|311
|322
|15W
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Straweight
|28.5
|313
|324
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|28
|314
|325
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|27.5
|314
|325
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|314
|325
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|27.5
|314
|325
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|314
|325
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|319
|330
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|320
|331
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|320
|331
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|26.5
|320
|331
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Straweight
|26.5
|323
|329
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|26
|324
|338
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|325
|339
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|25
|325
|339
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|325
|339
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|25
|325
|NR
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|25
|325
|339
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|325
|339
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|325
|339
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Straweight
|25
|325
|339
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Straweight
|25
|325
|339
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|25
|334
|347
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|334
|347
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|24.5
|334
|347
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|334
|347
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Straweight
|24.5
|334
|347
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|334
|347
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|24.5
|334
|347
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|334
|459
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|342
|355
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|24
|343
|356
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|344
|357
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|345
|359
|Brandon Davis
|Featherweight
|22.5
|345
|358
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|345
|359
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|22.5
|345
|333
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|345
|336
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|345
|359
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|22.5
|351
|366
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|22
|351
|366
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|351
|366
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|22
|354
|369
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Straweight
|21.5
|354
|369
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|354
|369
|Mark De La Rosa
|Flyweight
|21.5
|357
|372
|Dong Hyun Ma
|Lightweight
|21
|357
|341
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|357
|372
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Straweight
|21
|360
|374
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|20.5
|361
|375
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Straweight
|20
|361
|375
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|361
|375
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|20
|361
|375
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|20
|361
|375
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|20
|361
|357
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|361
|375
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|20
|361
|375
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|20
|361
|375
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|361
|375
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|20
|371
|386
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|19.5
|371
|386
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|373
|381
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|374
|389
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|18.5
|374
|389
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Straweight
|18.5
|376
|391
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|376
|391
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|376
|371
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|376
|391
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|18
|376
|391
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|18
|376
|391
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|382
|371
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|17.5
|382
|397
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|17.5
|382
|397
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Straweight
|17.5
|385
|399
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Straweight
|17
|385
|399
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|387
|402
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|388
|403
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|388
|403
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|388
|403
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|16
|391
|406
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|15
|392
|407
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|14.5
|392
|407
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|14.5
|394
|410
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|14
|395
|412
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|13.5
|395
|412
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|395
|412
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|13.5
|395
|412
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|399
|416
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|400
|417
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|12.5
|401
|418
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Straweight
|12
|401
|418
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|12
|401
|418
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|401
|418
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|12
|405
|454
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|406
|422
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|11
|407
|NR
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|407
|423
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|10
|407
|423
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|10
|407
|423
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|10
|407
|423
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Straweight
|10
|407
|423
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|10
|407
|423
|Mike Davis
|Featherweight
|10
|407
|423
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|10
|407
|423
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|10
|407
|423
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|10
|407
|423
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|10
|407
|423
|Tristan Connelly
|Welterweight
|10
|407
|423
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|10
|420
|436
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|420
|436
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|422
|441
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|422
|441
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|9
|422
|441
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|425
|445
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Straweight
|8.5
|425
|445
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|425
|436
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Straweight
|8.5
|425
|445
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Straweight
|8.5
|425
|423
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|425
|445
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|431
|450
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|431
|450
|Juan Adams
|Heavyweight
|8
|431
|437
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|431
|450
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|8
|435
|454
|Brad Katona
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|435
|454
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|435
|454
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|438
|NR
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|438
|459
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|438
|459
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|5
|438
|459
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|438
|514
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|5
|438
|459
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|5
|438
|514
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|5
|438
|459
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|5
|438
|459
|Callan Potter
|Welterweight
|5
|438
|459
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|5
|438
|459
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|5
|438
|NR
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|438
|459
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|438
|459
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|5
|438
|454
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|438
|459
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|438
|459
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|5
|438
|459
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|5
|438
|459
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|438
|459
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Straweight
|5
|438
|459
|Omar Morales
|Lightweight
|5
|438
|459
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|5
|438
|459
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|5
|438
|454
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|438
|459
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|5
|438
|459
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|5
|438
|459
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|438
|NR
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|438
|459
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|5
|438
|459
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|438
|459
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|469
|491
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|4.5
|469
|459
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|469
|459
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Featherweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Straweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|4.5
|469
|491
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|469
|441
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|4.5
|483
|505
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4
|483
|505
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|4
|483
|491
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|4
|483
|505
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4
|487
|511
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Straweight
|3.5
|488
|514
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|488
|514
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|488
|514
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|488
|514
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|514
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|488
|514
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Straweight
|0
|488
|514
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Carlos Huachin
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|514
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|488
|514
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|NR
|Dequan Townsend
|Middleweight
|0
|488
|514
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|514
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|488
|514
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|0
|488
|514
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|514
|Grigorii Popov
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|514
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Straweight
|0
|488
|514
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|488
|514
|Isabella de Padua
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|488
|514
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|488
|514
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Straweight
|0
|488
|514
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|0
|488
|514
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|0
|488
|514
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|514
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|0
|488
|506
|Khadis Ibragimov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Kyle Prepolec
|Lightweight
|0
|488
|514
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|0
|488
|514
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|488
|514
|Maki Pitolo
|Welterweight
|0
|488
|514
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Straweight
|0
|488
|514
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|0
|488
|514
|Marcos Mariano
|Lightweight
|0
|488
|514
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|514
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|0
|488
|514
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|NR
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|0
|488
|506
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|488
|NR
|Ode Osbourne
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|NR
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|488
|514
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|488
|514
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|488
|514
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|488
|514
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|488
|514
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|488
|NR
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|514
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|488
|514
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|488
|506
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|488
|514
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|488
|514
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|488
|514
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments