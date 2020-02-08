Gameday 54: Florida

Penguins vs. Caps

BB&T Center | Sunrise, Fl

7:00PM EST | FS-F | ATTSN-PT

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that got too high last night and watched a movie about dopplegangers and immediately regretted it.

The Pens are coming off of a game that we would all like to forget. This website, in a strikingly innovative and forward-thinking move, never even acknowledged it.

Now the Pens finish their brief Florida swing at the balls, back and tits center against a Panthers team desperately clinging to playoff life. Florida is one back of Carolina/Philly with a game in hand on both.

If you had to rank the NHL teams that no one gives a shit about the Panthers have got to be up there. Go ahead, and without looking it up, how many Panthers players can you name? Exactly. It is a team so befuddling that their big thing has something to do with rats.

If we contracted the Panthers tomorrow and re-distributed their players around the league it would take months for everyone to catch on. Josh Yohe would be live-tweeting someone’s breakfast before he realized it could be another listicle or something.

The point is to say that the Pens should win because losing the Panthers is like losing to absolutely nothing. It’s firing the 2 points into a bay where a bearded man tries to pawn them malt liquor cash.

Lines

McCann – Crosby – Simon

Rust – Malkin – Hornqvist

ZAR – Blueger – Tanev

Galchenyuk – Lafferty -Angello

Johnson – Letang

Pettersson – Marino

Roo – Schultz

Murray

I love how no one is even mad about Letang being shackled to Johnson anymore. The acceptance phase of grief is the best.

Panthers

Sasha Barkov has only been out of the #FlaPanthers lineup for a week — but they sure did miss him. How getting their star center back could help get them back on track: https://t.co/jOWiz0JanI — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) February 8, 2020

Huberdeau – Barkov – Dadonov

Connolly – Trochek – Acciari

Vatrano – Toninato – Hoffman

Hawryluk – Sceviour – Malgin

Yandle – Ekblad

Stillman – Stralman (lol)

Matheson – Brown

Bobrovsky

Great to see our old friend Bob thriving, playoff style, in Florida. Really was the only way for him.

Treat them like a Chunky boys

Go Pens