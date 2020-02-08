Items that Every Angler Should Have in their Tackle Box

One of the most popular summertime activities is fishing. In fact, people take entire holidays centered on a prime fishing destination that is both picturesque and abundant with catch. While catch-and-release fishing is for the more avid fishing fans, families also enjoy fishing trips where they are able to throw their catch on to a BBQ grill and make some fond memories.

Other than fulfilling the base instinct of sourcing your food directly from nature itself and making memories with your family, fishing is also a great way to relax and unwind after a difficult week at work.

However, the experience can turn very stressful if you aren’t adequately prepared and aren’t carrying the right equipment with you. This article will talk about the basic items you should always have in addition to your fishing line. Make sure you buy a tackle box that can carry all the below-mentioned items.

LINE

The type of line you use would depend on what you’re fishing for and where you’re fishing. If you’re fishing for something a little heavy and feisty, then you’ll need to use a heavy and durable line. However, if you’re fishing in crystal clear lakes, then you can’t afford to use a line that is visible as it drives the fish away. You’ll need to judge the line when you’re browsing and buy according to what and where you’re fishing.

Always take more line than you think you’ll need on your fishing trip. It’s inevitable that your line will break or get tangled and you’ll need extra line to replace the lost or cut off line.

HOOKS

As is with lines, you also need to buy hooks according to the fish that you’re trying to catch. You can’t fish for catfish using a hook that’s mainly used to fish for trout as it wouldn’t have the necessary size and strength.

As such, keep your tackle box stocked at all times with a variety of hooks so you’re always ready. You can also alternate between different types of hooks (J-Hook or French hook) and buy in a variety of colors. In addition to ensuring you’re always prepared for any type of fish, having a multitude of hooks in different sizes and colors will also add some life to your tackle box and make for an interesting collection.

BOBBERS

Bobbers, also known as floaters, are used to signal that a fish has caught the bait. When a fish bites onto the bait and hook, the bobber sinks, letting you know it’s time to reel your catch in.

You can get creative with bobbers as they’re available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and designs. The most common type found in the market is the round red and white ball bobber which you can clip onto the line. Nowadays you also find slide bobbers which you can slide across the line at will to let you sink the hook into deeper waters.

Some choose to go the DIY route and simply use a cork with a stick, which is tied to the line. While this is a traditional method, it is still very effective.

SINKERS

If you’re looking to fish in deeper water, it’ll be very difficult with just a hook and worm. Sinkers are used in such situations as they add a bit of weight to the hook, allowing it to sink into deeper water. Sinkers are found in different materials including brass, tungsten, steel, bismuth, and lead. However, lead is losing popularity due to environmental and health impacts caused by sunken lead bobbers.

It’s a good idea to have extra sinkers in your tackle box as you’re bound to lose a few of them while fishing.

PLASTIC WORMS

Plastic worms are soft plastic pieces that have been shaped to look like worms and were introduced in the market as an alternate to live bait. They come in a variety of sizes and colors and, if you prefer to use live bait, can come in handy when you run out of real worms. Certain colors tend to attract certain types of fish, according to some experienced anglers. One could understand how the bright colors and the movement of the plastic worm would attract fish, but chances are that this is superstition more than anything else.

LURES

As the name would suggest, lures are used to attract fish. They are designed and shaped in a way so as to behave in a certain manner that would attract fish. For example, you have ‘spinners’ which creates a spinning action when they’re left in the water. This spinning motion attracts fish from a distance away and drives them towards the hook and bait.

There are hundreds of different types of lures including spinners, minnow imitations, top water lures, and spoons. Each type of lure has a different way of behaving and will attract different types of fish. You can experiment with different types to see what works for you and the type of fish that you’re trying to catch. Having a few different types would even spruce your tackle box up and make it more interesting.

NEEDLE NOSE PLIERS

If you want to eat your fish with the hook still inside it, then you can leave the needle nose pliers behind. If not, then make sure you have this handy tool to take the hook out of the fish’s mouth.

LINE CUTTER

Whether it’s because your line is tangled up and you need to remove the damaged portion of the line or you’ve come across a fish that’s just too much to handle and you need to snag the line, having a line cutter is vital.

Some experienced anglers also use a knife, but a line cutter will do the job faster and in a safer manner. If you’re not going to buy a line cutter, then you can also consider a pair of nail clippers. However, with both a knife and nail clippers, you won’t be able to react fast enough and could even inure yourself.

If you’re looking to buy any of the above items from quality manufacturers and at a great price, be sure to visit NihonFishing.com.