Look: World Series flasher, Instagram model Julia Rose now dating Logan Paul?

Look: World Series flasher, Instagram model Julia Rose now dating Logan Paul?

Updates

Look: World Series flasher, Instagram model Julia Rose now dating Logan Paul?

By February 8, 2020

By: |

Instagram model Julia Rose nearly broke the Internet when she flashed her breasts at Game 5 of the World Series this past season, which drew the attention of baseball fans around the world (you can watch her do it here).

Since that time, she’s continued to use her newfound “fame” by thirst trapping with hot photos on Instagram, such as the ones below.

View this post on Instagram

wanna go on an adventure

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

View this post on Instagram

so this happened @tanamongeau

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Apparently, she’s now dating YouTube “star” Logan Paul, according to a report from Page Six.

Jake Paul has found love — and Page Six hears it’s for real this time.

Six months after the famed prankster staged a lavish Las Vegas wedding to fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau, Paul is dating another controversial social media star, viral World Series flasher Julia Rose, we have exclusively learned.

Paul, 23, and Rose were spotted together in Miami for his boxing match against British YouTuber AnEsonGib on Jan. 30, which Paul dominated in a first-round knockout win.

In case you’ve never seen him, here are a few photos of Paul.

View this post on Instagram

happy christmas from me and the big man @broleyblue

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on

View this post on Instagram

practice makes perfect

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on

Quite the celebrity power couple right there.

Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home